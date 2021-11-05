Former Congress MP Pradeep Majhi To Join BJD On Saturday

Bhubaneswar: Former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi, who had resigned from the Congress party recently, announced that he will join the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) formally on Saturday.

According to reports, several supporters of Majhi, and other Congress leaders and workers will join the ruling party during a Mishrana Parba scheduled to be held in Nabarangpur tomorrow.

“Many senior political leaders and workers will join BJD officially during the Mishrana Parba tomorrow at around 12 pm in the presence of the BJD’s senior leaders, Ministers, MPs and MLAs. BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das will be present at the event as the Chief Guest,” said Majhi.

Earlier, on October 22, Majhi had quit the Congress. He sent his resignation to party’s President Sonia Gandhi.

The former MP said he had a great desire to serve people but was unable to do as being in Congress as the party lacks enthusiasm.