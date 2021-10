Bhubaneswar: Former Congress MLA Kailash Chandra Kulesika on Wednesday joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in presence of various party leaders at the party state headquarters here.

Kulesika was the MLA of Laxmipur from 2014 to 2019. He had lost to BJD’s Prabhu Jani in the 2019 assembly elections. He had resigned from Congress few days back.