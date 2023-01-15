Former Congress Kapil Sibal Hails Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday hailed the Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying that Rahul Gandhi has been able to bring together disparate elements of the society and made them realise how important it is to ensure unity in the country.

Sibal, who had quit the Congress last year, said the party’s Kanyakumari to Kashmir Yatra “optically” seems to have succeeded and gotten the support of non-Congress elements as well.

In an interview with PTI, Sibal said conceptually the Yatra is a “wonderful idea”.

“I think that he (Rahul), during the course of his march, has been able to bring together disparate elements of society and made them realise how important it is to ensure unity in our country and that respect for diversity is at the heart of our nation moving forward,” the former Union minister said.

“Yes, Bharat Jodo Yatra is something that needs to be lauded. Now as far as its political impact is concerned, I think people are confusing the concept behind the yatra and relating it to a pure political act which I don’t think it is,” said Sibal.

He said that what the Yatra intends to do is to show to the people that there are two ideologies that they should choose from with ‘Bharat Jodo’ being one end of the spectrum as opposed to the other end which we all know is represented by whom.