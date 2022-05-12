Former Chief District Veterinary Officer Of Gajapati Convicted In Bribery Case

Cuttack: The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur on Thursday convicted Dr. Jaladhar Mallick, former Chief District Veterinary Officer (retired) in a bribery case.

Dr. Jaladhar Mallick, Ex-CDVO (retired), Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district was facing trial in the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur in Berhampur Vigilance P.S. Case No.30 dated 30.06.2011 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification of Rs.10,000 from Live Stock Inspector for his transfer from Gaiba Livestock Aid Centre (LAC) to Siali LAC under Kasinagar Block in the district of Gajapati.

Today, Berhampur Vigilance Special Judge convicted Dr. Jaladhar Mallick, Ex-CDVO (retired) and sentenced him to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.5,000. And in default of payment of fine, to undergo further simple imprisonment for a period of 4 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the court ruled

The Court further sentenced him to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.5,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further simple imprisonment for a period of 4 months for the offence U/s 13(1)(d) r/w 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Rabikanta Suna, Ex-Inspector of Vigilance, Berhampur Division, A/p-DSP, Vigilance, Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Surendra Panda, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Berhampur and P.K. Dora, Addl. Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Berhampur conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution, read a press note from the Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack.