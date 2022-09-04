Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry killed in road mishap near Mumbai

Mumbai: Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident near Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.

According to a report in Hindustan Time, the Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident at Charoti in Palghar on Sunday when his Mercedes was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. He was aged 54 years.

The accident took place on a bridge on the Surya river. Two other persons injured in the mishap are hospitalised. The car banged the divider according to Palghar SP, the report said.

(This is a breaking news story. Details will soon be updated. Please refresh the page for the latest version.)