Former CESU DGM’s assets worth over Rs.8.33 lakhs confiscated

The learned Authorised Officer, Special Court, Bhubaneswar today has passed order for confiscating assets worth Rs.8, 33, 528/- of Sri Damodar Das, Ex. DGM, Electrical, CESU, Bhubaneswar in a confiscation case filed by Odisha Vigilance vide No. 13/15.

Earlier, the Ex.DGM Damodar Dash was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2)r/w13(1)(e)PC Act, 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.