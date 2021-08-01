Former Captain George Bailey Named Australia’s New Chief Selector

Sydney: Former Australia captain George Bailey has been appointed chairman of the National Selection Panel to replace the retiring Trevor Hohns, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday.

Bailey joined the panel in February last year and takes over as chief selector before this year’s Twenty20 World Cup, a home Ashes series against England as well as away tours to the sub-continent.

“I would like to thank Trevor for his incredible work which has helped shape the success of Australian cricket over a long period, including during my days as a player and captain,” Bailey, who played 90 one-day internationals, said.

“In what can be a challenging job, Trevor has always been calm, consistent and approachable.

“Similarly to his journey, he has made my transition from player to selector as smooth as possible. There is a lot I will take from Trevor’s style and very much look forward to the journey ahead.”