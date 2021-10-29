Former BJP Leader Biswaranjan Mallick Joins Conch Party

Bhubaneswar: Former BJP leader Biswaranjan Mallick joined the Odisha ruling BJD on Friday.

Mallick had resigned from the primary membership of BJP on October 21 and joined the ruling party in the presence of the organization secretary of BJD Pranab Prakash Das.

He extended his gratitude to MLA Sunanda Das, who had taken initiative to include Biswaranjan Mallick in the party.

Along with Mallick, Bari panchayat Samiti chairperson Subasini Sharma, vice-chairman Ramesh Chandra Bhanja, and Zilla Parishad member Ranjita Samal had quit BJP on the day.

Biswaranjan had contested the 2019 elections on BJP ticket from Bari Assembly Constituency. However, he was defeated by BJD’s Sunanda Das with only 4,062 votes.