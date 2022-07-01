Former BJP Ally Akali Dal Backs Droupadi Murmu For President

New Delhi: Former NDA ally, Shiromani Akali Dal today announced its support for the NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

“Despite our differences with BJP over farm laws, issue of release of imprisoned Sikhs, and others, we have decided to back their candidate,” said party president Sukhbir Badal.

Mr Badal said that his party could never follow or support a candidate fielded by Congress as the grand old party has “betrayed” the Sikh community by “attacking the Golden Temple” and got “thousands of Sikhs killed”.

“Akali Dal has always supported people from marginalised sections of society. It’s our responsibility to support people from the weakest sections of society,” he said, adding that Ms Murmu is also one of them as she is from the Scheduled Tribe community.