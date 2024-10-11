Bhubaneswar: Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Polasara, Niranjan Pradhan, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 65.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for multiple health complications, including a brain hemorrhage and blood clot.

Pradhan had been ill for nearly a month, and despite the best efforts of the medical team, he succumbed to his ailments.

Political leaders across the state have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Pradhan’s contributions. His career in politics was marked by his commitment to public service and his efforts to improve the lives of his constituents.

Pradhan’s family, friends, and supporters are mourning his loss, and arrangements for his final rites are underway. He is survived by his wife and two children

Niranjan was elected as MLA in 2004 and 2009 as BJD candidate. In 2019, he left BJD and joined opposition party BJP after the party did not sanction him ticket for election.

In the 2004 assembly election, Niranjan Pradhan won the election as an MLA from Kodala assembly constituency as a BJD candidate. Then in 2009, he contested and won the MLA seat from Polsara assembly constituency. But the party did not give him a ticket during the 2019 elections. Dissatisfied with this, he left BJD and joined BJP.

He started his political career in 1979

The MLA’s body will be kept in the Odisha assembly today. All party leaders and ministers will pay their last respects there.

Niranjan was born in Ghodapalana village of Polsara block. His father is Bali Pradhan and his mother Dharmi Devi. In 1967, she married Narmada Pradhan. His death has cast a pearl of gloom on his family.

