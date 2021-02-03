Former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om passes away

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant and self-proclaimed Godman Swami Om passed way at his residence at DLF Ankur Vihar located in Loni, NCR.

According to the reports, his last rites will be performed today at 1:30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Delhi.

Reportedly, he was ill for the past few days and had contracted the deadly coronavirus three months ago, therefore wasn’t keeping well since then. Though he had tested negative later, he was unable to walk due to excessive weakness.