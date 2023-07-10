Former Begunia Fire Station Officer Gets 5-Yr RI For Corruption

Bhubaneswar: The Special Vigilance Judge in Bhubaneswar convicted the former Fire Station Officer of Begunia in Khurda and sentenced him to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for 5 years.

Brajabandhu Sethi, Ex-Fire Station Officer, Begunia, Dist-Khurdha, was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar TR No.07/2013 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant for releasing a report pertaining to the burning of his tractor purchased through a loan.

The Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar convicted Sethi and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000/- and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988.

The Hon’ble Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000/- and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

Both the sentences are to run concurrently, the court ruled.

Odisha Vigilance will now move his competent authority for the stoppage of his pension following his conviction in a corruption case.