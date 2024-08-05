Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina lands in India

Sheikh Hasina lands in India, high alert sounded at Indo-Bangladesh border

Dhaka: Sheikh Hasina, after resigning from the PM post, is headed to India. Her helicopter is likely to land in Agartala, reported BBC Bangla.

High alert has been sounded at the India-Bangladesh border and BSF director general has reached the spot to review the security.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country on Monday, media reports said, as more people were killed in some of the worst violence since the birth of the South Asian nation more than five decades ago.

Thousands of Bangladeshi protesters stormed the palace of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka Monday after a source told AFP she had fled mass demonstrations demanding she quit.

Bangladesh’s Channel 24 broadcast images of crowds running into the premier’s official residence in the capital, waving to the camera as they celebrated.