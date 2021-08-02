Former Balasore MLA Arun Dey Passes Away

Balasore: Veteran politician and former MLA of Balasore Sadar, Arun Dey, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 76.

The former legislator was admitted to AMRI hospital here in April after contracting COVID-19 infection. He breathed his last at 7.20 PM today, informed the hospital authorities.

The 75-year-old leader had last contested assembly election from Balasore in 2014 on an Indian National Congress (INC) ticket. However, he lost to Biju Janata Dal’s Jiban Pradip Das by a huge margin.

The senior leader had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha polls unsuccessfully on NCP ticket from the Balasore segment. NCP had a seat sharing arrangement with BJD during the last polls.

The five-time legislator has won thrice on CPI ticket, once as Independent and once on now-nonexistent Odisha Gana Parishad (OGP) ticket.