Former Australian Captain Michael Clarke Slapped By His Girlfriend

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has been accused of infidelity by his girlfriend. A video has been doing rounds on the internet where Clarke’s girlfriend, Jade Yarbrough, can be seen slapping Clarke multiple times.

According to reports, Clarke’s girlfriend accused the former Aussie skipper of sleeping with his ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards, which led to a massive public altercation.

Jade saw Clarke’s messages to his ex-girlfriend on December 17.

The fight broke out when the duo was dining at a beachside restaurant in Noosa on January 10.

In the video, Clarke can be seen taking his seven-year-old daughter’s name to make Jade believe that he has done nothing wrong, but an angry Jade was in no mood for a talk.

‘ I swear on my life., It’s not true. I swear on my daughter’s life,’ said Clarke.

After getting slapped multiple times, Clarke continued to take a dig at Yarbrough’s brother Stefanovic and said, “Karlos, I can tell you now c**t, don’t you f***ing walk away. She can, she can punch me, but you, you c**t,” Clarke says.