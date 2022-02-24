Former Australia Wicketkeeper Rod Marsh Admitted To Hosp After Heart Attack

Queensland: Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh has been admitted to hospital in Queensland after suffering a heart attack.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Marsh was in Bundaberg for an event for the Bulls Masters charity group.

He was reportedly rushed to hospital by Bulls Masters organisers John Glanville and David Hillier.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said: “We are very concerned to hear the news about Rod and send him all our best wishes.”

Marsh played 96 Tests and 92 ODIs for Australia as wicketkeeper between 1970 and 1984. He became selection chair in 2014, replacing John Inverarity, and held the post until his retirement in late 2016.