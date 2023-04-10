Former ASI Of Khurdha PS Convicted In Bribery Case, Gets RI

Bhubaneswar: The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar today convicted Laxmidhar Panda, Ex-ASI of Police in Khurdha PS for demanding and accepting illegal gratification.

ASI Laxmidhar Panda, at present ASI of Police in Banapur PS of Khurdha, was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.31 dt.12.08.2013 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) Rs.10,000n from the complainant for causing arrest of accused persons involved in a case registered in Khurdha PS.

The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar sentenced Panda to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.5,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988.

The Hon’ble Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.5,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of ASI Laxmidhar Panda, from service following his conviction.

Smt. Harapriya Naik, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division, had investigated the case and H.K. Swain, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.