Former ASI of Gop Gets 2-Yr RI In Bribery Case

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance Additional Special Judge here today convicted Bhikshyakari Mohapatra the former ASI (Retd.) of Gop in Puri district in a bribery case and sentenced him to undergo 2 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI)

According to Odisha Vigilance, Bhikshyakari Mohapatra, Ex-ASI (Retired),Gop P.S Dist-Puri, was charge sheeted in a Case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar TR No.81/2004 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant to take prompt action in a case registered in Gop PS.

Vigilance Addl. Special Judge, Bhubaneswar today convicted Ex-ASI Bhikshyakari Mohapatra and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and to pay a fine of Rs.10,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of four months more for the offence U/s13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act,1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period 01 year and to pay a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two months for the offence U/s 7 of the PC Act,1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Ex-ASI Bhikshyakari Mohapatra following his conviction.