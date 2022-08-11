Former Accountant Of Boudh District Treasury Gets 3-Yr RI In Bribery Case

Cuttack: A Special Vigilance Court in Phulbani on Thursday sentenced a former accountant of Boudh District Treasury Office, Narayan Mallick, to three years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) after convicting him for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani has sentenced Narayan Mallick, who is presently an accountant at Balliguda Sub-Treasury Office in Kandhamal district, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay a fine of Rs.5,000. In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018, the court ruled.

Mallick was facing court trial in Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No.28 dated 19.10.2019 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification of Rs.5,000 from the complainant for processing and drawing of the bill towards unutilised leave salary.

Pulasti Chhatria, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance Berhampur Division, presently DSP, Vigilance had investigated the case and V.V. Ramdas, Special Public Prosecutor, Vigilance, Phulbani conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.