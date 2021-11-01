Formation Day: Here are the chronicles of formation of these Indian states

New Delhi: Before independence, India was divided into 565 princely states. These indigenous princely states believed in independent governance, which was the biggest obstacle in building a strong India.

At this time India had three types of states (1) ‘Territories of British India’, (2) ‘Princely states’ and the colonial territories of France and Portugal.

The existing 28 states of India were not formed in just one day. It took years in the formation of various states. Every state in India is known for its unique culture and demography.

On November 1, the states of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are observing formation day while Delhi, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar were given the status of union territories on this day.

Here are the chronicles of the formation of these Indian states: