Bhubaneswar: The Form ‘A’ i.e the form for filing complaints by public has been modified as per Odisha Lokayukta (Procedure of filing Complaint) Amendment Rules, 2022.

Necessary changes have been incorporated in the format as per the said Amendment Rules so as to facilitate the public to file a complaint easily.

The modified format has been uploaded to the official website of Lokayukta, Odisha i.e www.lokayukta.odisha.gov.in.