Bhawanipatna: Following the alleged suicide of Kalahandi’s Jaring Research Garden Forester Sanjay Kumar Nayak, which sparked a major controversy, Rayagada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Debendra Kumar Behera has been suspended. Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department Saturday issued an order to bring it into effect.

Nayak’s family members have accused the Rayagada DFO of being responsible for the forester’s drastic action, after his body was discovered hanging in his official residence on September 18. After Nayak’s death, his wife, Priyanka Subudhi, alleged that the DFO mentally harassed her husband, demanding commissions from departmental projects in the area. She asserted that her husband committed suicide due to this intolerable pressure.

A legal case has been initiated against Behera at the Bhawanipatna Town police station. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) instructed the Chief Conservator of Forests (T&D), Cuttack Circle, to investigate and report. Consequently, a departmental investigation was carried out.

This departmental investigation followed the discovery of a suicide note by the police while recovering Nayak’s body, in which the forester reportedly accused the Rayagada DFO of compelling him to take such a drastic step.

“Pending receipt of inquiry report from Chief Conservator of Forests (T&D), Cuttack Circle and to facilitate smooth inquiry and prevent tampering, Debendra Kumar Behera, OFS-I (SB), Silviculturist, Rayagada Division is placed under suspension with immediate effect in terms of sub rule-(1)(b) of Rule-12 of the O.C.S (CC&A) Rules, 1962 and shall remain under suspension until further order,” the order reads.

The department further ordered that during the period of suspension, the Headquarters of Debendra Kumar Behera, is fixed in the office of the PCCF & HoFF, Odisha, Bhubaneswar and he shall not leave the Headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the Competent Authority.

