Forester Critical In Tusker Attack In Khurda 

Khurda: A forester sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a tusker near Ranpur range, Tangi at Upendrapur village in Khurda district.

The injured officer has been identified Souri Kumar Patra (53). He is working as a Forest Officer in the Sankhajodi section of the Ranpur Range of Khurda Division.

According to reports, the incident took place while Patra was trying to drive away the pachyderm from Upendrapur village late on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the wild tusker attacked Patra’s chest and ran away from the spot. Other members of the team rescued Patra in a critical condition and rushed him to a local hospital. Later he was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar for further treatment.