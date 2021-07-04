Forester Arrested For Raping Girl In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a forester on the pretext of marriage for around three months in Malkangiri’s Orakel area.

The accused forester, identified as Mularidhar Anugulia posted as a forester in Malkangiri range has been arrested.

A few days back, the survivor came to know that the accused is getting married to another woman.

On Sunday, she approached the police to lodge a complaint against the accused.

Police said that the survivor hails from a village near the Orakel area and in her complaint, she told cops that around three months back, she came in contact with the accused Anugulia through one of their mutual friends.

The accused befriended her and allegedly outraged her modesty on April 5 at a desolate place in Malkangiri. Police said that the accused had promised marriage and since then he repeatedly raped her.

A few days back when the survivor told his family members about their relationship, he threatened her with dire consequences.

Left with no option, she lodged a rape case against forester Anugulia and police have arrested him. Further investigation is on.