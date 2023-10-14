Forest Watcher Dies Of Electrocution In Odisha’s Nayagarh

Gania: A forest watcher on Saturday was found dead in Gania Village of Nayagarh district after accidentally coming into contact with the electric net spread for wild animals.

The deceased was identified as Ranjan Kumar Sethi (33) of Chhamundia village, working as a watcher in the Nayagarh-Mahanadi Wildlife Forest.

Per reports, Ranjan went to hook down electric wires to trap boar near Badamula Satakosia Sand Resorts on Friday night. But he got tangled in those electric wires.

When he did not return home until Saturday morning, the deceased’s family searched in the jungle after finding his bike nearby.

Later, the deceased’s body was found with severe burnt injuries due to electric wires.

On being informed, Gania Police Station In-charge Binay Ranjan Parida reached the spot and launched a probe.