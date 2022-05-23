Forest Sleuths Seize Two Elephant Tusks In Gunupur, Two Held

Gunupur: Forest officials on Monday arrested two persons on charges of possessing elephant tusks from Hastinapur under the Gudari forest range area in Rayagada district’s Gunupur locality.

The accused have been identified as Jakaba Majhi (35) and Padmana Kadraka (55) of nearby villages.

According to forest officials, a team of Gudari and Ramanguda the forest officials conducted a raid near a cashew forest under the Gudari forest range area and seized the elephant tusks from the accused.

As the accused could not produce any authority in support of the possession of the elephant tusks, they were arrested for necessary legal action at their end and will be forwarded to the court, officials added.