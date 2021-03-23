Forest Ranger Caught Accepting Rs 35,000 Bribe In Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A forest ranger was arrested by the Vigilance officials on the charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 35,000 in Nayagarh district.

The arrested has been identified as Golakh Bihari Behera who was posted as a forest ranger in the Wildlife division of the Chhamundia section in this district.

According to available information, Behera has demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 from Pushpanjali Panda, a forest guard, to minimise the consequences of the show-cause notice served to her by the DFO. With no option left, Puspanjali lodged a complaint with the Vigilance.

On the basis of the complaint, the officials laid a trap and caught Behera red-handed while accepting the bribe money. The cops also recovered the bribe from his possession.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway in this regard, officials said.