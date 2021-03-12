Forest officials tranquilised leopard after 23-hour operation, 5 injured

Indore: Forest officials successfully tranquilised a leopard that injured five people in Indore after a 23-hour-long rescue operation last evening.

The big cat strayed into a residential colony in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh after sneaking out of Ralamandal wildlife sanctuary and entered Limbodi area.

The injured included a policemen and a child, reports said. The local forest officials mounted a search and warned locals using loudspeakers.

The operation started on Thursday morning when the feline was spotted in Limbodi area. The leopard entered a house and injured a man and his wife who was preparing food in the kitchen. The animal later entered an under-construction house and grabbed a child. The residents were in a state of panic after the big cat strolled the area menacingly.