Forest department personnel rescued 15 Parrot Chicks and 3 Turtles in Sambalpur district and arrested four persons in this connection.

A wildlife smuggling racket has been busted in the Redhakhol forest area of ​​Sambalpur district.

The accused persons have been identified as Jogeswar Dehury, Ayush Sahu, Balram Jena of Redhakhol and Kishore Sahu of Boudh.

Based on intelligence, the forest department, with the help of the Redhakhol Forest Department conducted a raid in the Redhakhol forest division and arrested the four wildlife criminals. The Boudh forest department is continuing its investigation to find out whether its roots have spread to Redhakhol or elsewhere.