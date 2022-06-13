Two Poachers
State

Forest Officials Nab Two Poachers In Odisha

By Pradeep Sahoo
53

Mayurbhanj: Forest officials have arrested two poachers near Chandanchaturi on behalf of the Pithabata Wildlife Range under the Simlipal Tiger Conservation Project (South).

According to reports, the cops arrested the accused while they were entering into Simlipal for hunting. The officials have also seized firearms, ammunition, and gun powder from their possession and have forwarded them to the court.

Following this, an investigation has been launched after Ranger Senapati made another complaint about the possession of illegal firearms and explosives at Badasahi police station.

Pradeep Sahoo 13658 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking