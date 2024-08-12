Forest Officials Arrest Wildlife Criminal from Similipal Tiger Reserve; Weapons Seized

Mayurbhanj: Forest department personnel have apprehended a wildlife criminal at the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj.

The capture occurred during a routine patrol on Saturday. The individual apprehended, 43-year-old Mangal Bansingh, is a resident of Nuniagoda village within the district.

Following a tip-off, forest personnel from the Chahala wildlife range patrolled near the Poragoda footpath and found that several individuals had trespassed into the core area of STR with weapons.

The team engaged in pursuit of the trespassers and succeeded in detaining Mangal. They confiscated a bow, three arrows, and a bag of cooked rice from him.

An official stated that an investigation has been launched, and the accused is scheduled for a court appearance.