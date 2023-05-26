Forest guard’s murder in Similipal: Ex-sarpanch among 3 held; 10 more absconding

Bangriposi: Bangriposi police arrested three people with the help of a special squad in connection with the murder of a forest guard in Naana jungle of Similipal Tiger Reserve.

Bhanpur police station IIS Birendra Senapati said that out of the five people who were detained on suspicion, three people are involved in the incident.

Today, the questioning of the suspected detainees continued under the supervision of Additional SP Umashkar Maharana.

The three accused persons have revealed about the incident in the presence of forest officials, Rairangpur SDPO Sudarshan Gangoi, Bhanpur police station IIC Birendra Senapati, and Bangriposi police station IIC Kamalakanta Das.But they were reluctant to say who shot the forest guard.

Police said three of the 13 identified accused persons were involved in the death of the forest guard while 10 others are on the run.

The arrested persons include former Sarpanch Buddhadev Singh (52) of Sunaposhi village Ladgaon Panchayat, Sukulal Marandi (37) of Kuali village and Jugulu Singh (38) of Sunaposhi Jhargadehi village.

A firearm and 10 live ammunitions have been seized from them. 10 more suspects will be apprehended very soon,” said Rairangpur SDPO Sudharsan Gangoi.

A forest guard identified as Bimal Kumar Jena was shot dead allegedly by poachers in Naana jungle under Similipal Pithabata forest range in Mayurbhanj on 22nd May. As per reports, the deceased forest guard was seizing arms and ammunition from a group of poachers when one of them shot him in the chest.