Baripada: A forest guard was reportedly trampled to death by a wild elephant in Rasagobindpur forest range of Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

Forest guard Chandrakanta Rout of Bansuli village under Rasagobindpur range was trying to chase away an elephant herd when he was attacked.

Though he was rushed in a critical condition to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, he died on the way.