Forest Guard Shot Dead By Poachers In Similipal

Baripada: A forest guard was shot dead by a poacher at Similipal National Park while he was patrolling in the forest.

The incident happened at Baunsakhala under Naana Range of Similipal sanctuary.

The deceased guard has been identified as Bimal Jena, a resident of Bhanjapur of Mayhurbhanj district.

According to reports, Bimal along with his other team members was patrolling in the forest. His team found some poachers poaching wild animals. The forest personnel immediately raided tham and seized an animal poached by them. However, all the poachers managed to give them a slip amidst darkness.

Bimal was searching mobile network in the forest to inform the matter to his higher authorities. The poachers who hid themselves in the forest opened fire at the forest guard, killing him on the spot.

They immediately fled the spot soon after commiting the crime.

A search operation has been launched to trace the criminals.