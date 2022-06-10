Forest Guard Injured In Elephant Attack During Tiger Census
Karanjia: A forest guard was critically injured after being attacked by an elephant during the tiger census in Chahala area of Similipal sanctuary.
According to reports, the incident took place while the forest guard was engaged in the tiger census when he was attacked by a pachyderm leaving him critically injured.
Reportedly, the injured person was admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS).
More details are awaited.
