Forest Fires: Odisha Govt Cancels Leave Of All Field Officials

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday cancelled the leave of all field forest officials in all divisions in view of increasing forest fire incidents across the State.

According to a notification issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), ” In view of the spurt in incidents of the forest fire alerts in the wake of severely prolonged dry weather and higher atmospheric temperature, the field officials have already under direction to take all measures to prevent and deal with the forest fires on 24 x 7 basis and the situation is being monitored and reviewed at the State level on daily basis.”

“It is hereby directed that no leave shall be granted to any field official. In exceptional circumstances where it is considered unavoidable to allow any official to remain on leave prior approval of next authority (not below the rank of DFO) should be obtained and PCCF be kept informed. Any deviation from this instruction shall be viewed seriously, it read.”

The PCCF has also directed Collectors, RCCFs, DFOs for information and necessary action.