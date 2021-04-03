Forest fire spreads to Dhenkanal Autonomous College’s hostel

Dhenkanal: The inmates of a women’s hostel of Dhenkanal Autonomous College had a narrow escape after the forest fire spread to the hostel on the wee hours of Saturday.

According to available information, the forest fire, which broke out at Charkhola forest engulfed the patch and spread to Upasana Women’s Hostel of the college.

Spotting the thick fume, the inmates of the hostel, alerted the college authorities and evacuated the space immediately.

On being informed by the principal of the autonomous college, Dr Rashmi Mishra, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flame.