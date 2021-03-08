Forest Fire
Forest Fire: Odisha Govt Forms High-Level Task Force

Bhubaneswar: To combat wildfire menace in various forest areas across Odisha, the State government on Monday constituted a high-level task force under the chairmanship of former PCCF Sandeep Tripathy.

Here is the list of members:

Below are the terms of reference of the task force:

  • Review of ongoing forest fire incidence, causes and immediate containment.
  • Suggest measures for augmentation of existing Fire Management Protocols including Geomatics based Fire Alert System.
  • Recommend suggestions for improved community participation in Fire Management and Prevention.
  • To conduct Post Assessment of Forest Fire affected area, loss to wildlife, biodiversity and suggest appropriate measures for augmentation.
  • Give suggestions for improvement of SOP for Fire Prevention and Management in State to prevent and restrain such occurrences.
