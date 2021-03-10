Forest Fire In Simlipal Contained: Task Force Chief Sandeep Tripathi

Bhubaneswar: The timely actions taken through different agencies by the State Government has resulted in containment of the ongoing forest fire in Similipal to great extent and the situation is well under control, informed Chief of Task Force on Forest Fire, Sandeep Tripathi.

Adressing a presser at the Office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & HOFF, Tripathi said: “Forest Fire Points were 290 on 09.3.2021 and the latest figure of point inside forest is 268. The fire in Similipal is totally contained and today only 24 points are detected , which are being attended in the field.

“The Similipal Tiger Reserve is spread over 2750 sq.km and includes 2306.6 sq.km of sanctuary. The entire area is divided into 209 beats. To abate the fire, in addition to 750 regular staff, protection assistants, 800 additional fire watchers have been placed in to service.

Two ODRAF teams of 25 members each are also engaged along with 20 Fire Service personnels. Around 400 leaf blowers have now been put in to service in Similipal. Mass awareness drive is being taken up, by way of conducting about 600 awareness meetings on forest fire prevention involving PRI members, Mission Shakti, local tribal leaders and volunteers in Similipal landscape. All the staff, squads, ODRAF teams, fire personnel VSS, PRI Members are in the field with full preparedness. Sub-collectors, BDOs, Tahasildars and IICs have started public sensitization programme in fire vulnerable areas. These concerned efforts have led to containment of fire in Similipal,” said the Chief of Task Force on Forest Fire.

“Most of the reported Fire Points are being attended and abated within 24 hours of reporting,” said Tripathi and added that no damage to Wild Life or human has so far been reported from the field.

The State Government has appealed to local public to co-operate with the Forest Staff to abate the Forest Fire and assist in dissuading miscreants from setting fire in or around forest areas to eliminate future forest fire threat in the interest of humanity.