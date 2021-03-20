Forest fire in Odisha under control; field staff on guard: Task Force chief

Bhubaneswar: The forest fire situation in the State is under control, said the Chief of Task Force on Forest Fire, Sandeep Tripathy on Saturday.

Tripathy informed that the field staff are meticulously taking up fire fighting operations in the field along with additional manpower and infrastructure.

The ODRAF teams and Fire Service officials are stationed at identified VAs (Vulnerable Areas) and Hot Spots to ward off any eventuality, the task force chief added.

Tripathy said that field staff are on full alert and hoped that if the IMD prediction on sporadic rainfall in the different pockets of the State comes true then it would be beneficial in fire mitigation.

He said continuous online monitoring at Odisha Forest Management System (OFMS) portal of Forest IT & Geomatics Centre (FITGC) Cell of PCCF and review of the prevailing fire situation in the field with field officials is underway at different levels.