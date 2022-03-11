Forest Fire Erupts In Balasore’s Tinikosia Forest

Balasore: A fire broke out at the Bhalukasuni area of Tinikosia reserved forest in Balasore district on Friday.

Meanwhile, the forest fire triggered major concerns among locals and environmentalists.

While the exact reason behind the forest fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected to have happened either due to natural causes in the wake of rising day temperature or the reckless act of some mischief-mongers.

Many residents of the area stepped up the operation to douse the flames. However, forest officials had not arrived at the spot to bring the flames under control till the latest reports were filed.