Forest Dept Suspends 3 Officials Over Elephant Deaths In Boudh

Boudh: After the carcass of an elephant was recovered from Baghiapada Session Bankamundi Reserve Compartment-8 forest in Boudh, three employees of the Forest Department have been placed under suspension on Thursday.

According to reports, Baghiapada section forester Sushil Hota, Jamkhol Beat forest guard Jyotiranjan Barik and Barodabari forest guard Sarat Chandra Naik were suspended over the death of two elephants.

The carcass of an elephant was recovered from Baghiapada Session Bankamundi Reserve Compartment-8 forest in Boudh today morning. Another ivory-less carcass was found in Baghiapada Section two days back.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, officials suspect that the animal might have been poached for ivory.