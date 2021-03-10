Forest Dept seeks ODRAF assistance to douse forest fire

Bhubaneswar: Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment dept, Dr Mona Sharma, has requested the Special Relief Commissioner to deploy additional ODRAF teams to douse forest fire.

In a letter to the SRC on Wednesday, Dr Sharma urged for the deployment of four ODRAF teams at Rayagada, Nuapada, Deogarh and Bhanjanagar in Ganjam to combat the raising forest fire.

She said the dry spell has escalated the present situation and added that the special squad, Van Surakhsa Samitis, environment committees and field staff of forest department are trying their best to contain the massive forest fire.

Dr Sharma said in her letter said that the ODRAF team has become successful to douse the forest fire in Similipal STR in a short span.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment has also urged the DGP and DG Fire Services to press into service fire brigade personnel to contain the fire. She also urged the DGP to direct the police personnel to provide help and assistance to the forest staff to contain the fire.

She said a review meeting headed by the DG, Fire Services, will be convened shortly to take stock of the situation and added that DGP will be in full command of the situation.