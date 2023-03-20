Forest Dept Recovers Elephant Calf’s Bone, Hide From Satkosia Sanctuary

Angul: Forest department staff recovered the bones and hides of an elephant calf from the Pampas forest range in Satkosia sanctuary in Odisha’s Angul district on Sunday.

Sources said the elephant calf was around eight-year-old.

While the exact reason for the elephant calf’s death is yet to be ascertained, Forest officials are investigating the circumstances that might have led to the animal’s death. Forest officials have informed that the remains of the elephant calf have been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of its death can be ascertained only after receiving the autopsy report.