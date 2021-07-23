Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Begins 2-Day UK Visit

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will be on a two-day visit to the United Kingdom from Friday.

He will further India’s bilateral ties with the nation as per Roadmap 2030, a 10-year diplomatic coordination strategy between New Delhi and London, the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.

At the India-UK Virtual Summit in May 2021, both countries had adopted an ambitious ‘Roadmap 2030’ to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and guide cooperation over the next decade in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate, health and people to people relations.