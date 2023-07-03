Foreign National Held At Mumbai Airport With 1 Kg Cocaine

Mumbai: Cocaine worth Rs 12.98 crore and weighing more than one kilogram was seized at the Mumbai international airport by the Customs department, following which a woman foreign national was arrested, an official said on Sunday.

The contraband was seized at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday, he said.

“The Customs department seized 1.3 kg of cocaine worth Rs 12.98 crore during the search of a woman foreign national. The contraband was concealed in a false cavity of her duffle bag,” he said.

“The passenger was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. To whom she was going to deliver the consignment and from where she had brought it will be probed,” the official added.