Foreign Liquor Worth Rs 20 L Seized In Rourkela

Rourkela: Foreign liquor worth Rs 20 lakh was seized from Tamada area under Chandipos police station in Sundergarh district today. Besides, four persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The accused persons were identified as Anil Sahu (55), Binod Kumar Patra (28), Birendra Kumar Sahu (55) and Manoj Singh (40).

Acting on relibale inputs, a team of Excise officials, Rourkela, raided the place and apprehended the accused persons.

An FIR under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Excise Act has been lodged against the accused persons and further investigation is underway.