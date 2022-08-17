Forces bust terrorist hideout in J&K’s Shopian, arms and ammunition recovered

Shopian: The security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Kutpora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, informed the Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday.

During the search operation, terrorists lobbed grenades at the search party and escaped taking advantage of the darkness.

However, police and security forces busted a hideout inside a house and recovered arms and ammunition.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “On specific input Security Forces launched a CASO in Kutpora, #Shopian. During search, #terrorists lobbed grenades on the search party. Search party also retaliated. However terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police & SFs busted a #hideout inside a house & recovered Arms/Amns.”