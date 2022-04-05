For The First Time, Muslims Perform Taraweeh Prayer At Times Square In US

Washington: For the first time ever, around 1,000 Muslims in New York City broke their first Ramadan fast of the year on the pavements of Times Square which was then followed up by hundreds of Muslims taking part in the Taraweeh prayers.

Besides, 1,500 meals were provided to Muslims who were present at the Times Square.

Excerpts from the Quran were recited, and organisers spoke about the significance of the holy Islamic month’s observances.

The Zam Zam Project carried out the one-of-a-kind event for Muslims. The event was advertised as the “first-ever Taraweeh prayer in Times Square” on social media.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims perform an additional nocturnal prayer known as Taraweeh.