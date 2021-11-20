FOR THE FIRST TIME! BTS And Coldplay To perform ‘My Universe’ On Stage

New York: At the 2021 AMAs, BTS earned nominations for Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song for “Butter.”

During the award show, BTS will perform the song “My Universe” with Coldplay. The song was released as a single on Sept. 24, and it was also included on Coldplay’s album Music of the Spheres, which was released on Oct. 15.

November 21). According to Variety, BTS will be doing double duty on the ABC show, as the group was already announced as hooking up with Megan Thee Stallion for another performance spot, doing the first live TV rendition of their ‘Butter Remix’ collaboration.

American Music Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday i.e November 21 at 8 PM ET. This means, in India, the awards will stream at 6:30 am on Monday. The awards will be streamed live on ABC.

BTS performed at the American Music Awards last year as well but did so virtually from South Korea. However, Coldplay had last performed in the mega show in 2015.